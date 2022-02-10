Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells $3,330,877.27 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $50.64.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
