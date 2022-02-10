Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells $3,330,877.27 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

