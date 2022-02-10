FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,641 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock valued at $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.