FIL Ltd Has $53.04 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $53,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

