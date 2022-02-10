FIL Ltd Has $62.39 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,824 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $62,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 49.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $74.65 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

