FIL Ltd Has $68.94 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,498 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $68,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of BLL opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

