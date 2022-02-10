FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,999 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

