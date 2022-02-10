FIL Ltd Sells 203,063 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $76,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 258.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

PNR stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

