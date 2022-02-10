Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 62,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,708,000 after buying an additional 224,378 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

