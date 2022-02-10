Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 1,346 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,248.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,751,000 after purchasing an additional 343,401 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
