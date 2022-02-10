Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

