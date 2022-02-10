Financial Contrast: Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) vs. AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics -424.58% -82.11% -58.01% AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34%

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AngioSoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and AngioSoma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 10.66 -$52.70 million ($0.86) -2.56 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summit Therapeutics and AngioSoma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Summit Therapeutics beats AngioSoma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

