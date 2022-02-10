First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Trading Down 3.4%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $73.33. 11,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 754,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

