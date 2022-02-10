First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,169. First Bank has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

