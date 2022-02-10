First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

