First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after buying an additional 113,955 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $374.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.75 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

