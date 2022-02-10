First Manhattan Co. Acquires 23,841 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Navigator by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Navigator alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NVGS opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $530.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.