First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

