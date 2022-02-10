First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 290,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,948 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

