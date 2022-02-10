First Manhattan Co. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

