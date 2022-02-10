First Manhattan Co. Purchases 10,384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

