First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

