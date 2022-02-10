First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. Analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

