First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,484 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FINV opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

