First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 481.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of LAC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

