First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

