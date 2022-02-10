First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,006 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

