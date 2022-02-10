First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

