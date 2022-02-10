First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares during the period.

FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,720. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

