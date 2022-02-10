First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Position Reduced by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,635 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $19.97 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.