Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiverr International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.