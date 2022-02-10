Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FVRR stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $336.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
