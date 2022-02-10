FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

