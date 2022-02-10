Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 4,762,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Flex has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Flex worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.