FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $48,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.63 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.