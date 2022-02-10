Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The firm has a market cap of $998.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

