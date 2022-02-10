Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 59,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,180. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

