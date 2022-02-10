Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $9.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. 343,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,774. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

