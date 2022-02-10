FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wolfe Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price upped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 81,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. FOX has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in FOX by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 296,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 210,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.