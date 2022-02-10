Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 539,923 shares.The stock last traded at $138.69 and had previously closed at $137.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

