Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $75,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $64,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

