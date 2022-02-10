Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $58,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

