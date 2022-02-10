Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.23)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $486.5-495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.74 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Freshworks stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 1,952,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

