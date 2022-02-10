Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.55. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 17,527 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

