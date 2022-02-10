Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,016,836 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $1,234,340 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $379,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $34,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $314,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.