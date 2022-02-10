FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTS International.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTS International by 24,689.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,006,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of FTS International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,460. FTS International has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

