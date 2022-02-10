FTX Token Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and $201.99 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $47.29 or 0.00107247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007237 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,894,244 coins and its circulating supply is 138,024,908 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.