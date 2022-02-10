Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($48.28) to €41.00 ($47.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 33,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

