Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Approximately 25,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 426,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.03. The company has a market capitalization of £104.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

In other Fulham Shore news, insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious acquired 1,170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($268,965.52).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

