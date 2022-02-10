Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.96. Futu shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 16,279 shares traded.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Futu by 294.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.