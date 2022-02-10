FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lifted by Analyst

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clariant in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Clariant has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

