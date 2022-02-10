FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issued By B. Riley

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ATEX opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. Anterix has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

